Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:42 AM IST

Google Assistant 'Your Places' button lets users manually check traffic, weather updates

The new feature will let users add a particular location after which they will get updates even when they are not present at the spot.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has updated its Assistant with a new feature that allows users to save a location to get news and updates about a place. 

Until now, Google Assistant automatically notified users of weather, traffic and other kinds of updates related to the location they were present at that moment. The new feature will let users add a particular location after which they will get updates even when they are not present at the spot.

Google has added a new ‘Your Places’ button in the Settings menu of the Assistant app. You can choose to add a particular location — say Home or Work — and get relevant updates like traffic, weather, local news, etc. by tapping on the ‘Check Traffic’ or ‘Check Weather’ button. Previously, you would need to ‘talk’ to the Assistant to get updates about a remote location.

Close

The new Your Places button avoids the need to interact with the Assistant and helps users get quick access to updated traffic, weather and other related news updates via notifications.

related news

In case you have not yet received the feature, do not worry. The server-side update is being rolled out in a phased manner and you should receive it very soon on your Google app. You can even check and see if your app is updated to the latest version, which is 11.9.15.

First Published on May 14, 2020 11:42 am

tags #Google #Google Assistant

