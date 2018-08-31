Google Assistant can now understand, speak two languages at once

Moneycontrol News

Google in a blog post on Friday announced that the Google Assistant service will now be able to understand and speak two languages at once.

The virtual assistant will be able to speak a combination of English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish.

Multilingual support will expand to include more languages in the future, the company said.

Google's virtual assistant is the first among its competitors like Apple's Siri, Samsung's Bixby, Amazon's Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana to be able to speak two languages at a time.

Multilingual Google Assistant support is available on multiple devices that speak use the service today, including Android smartphones, Google Home speakers and Android tablets.

To add support for two languages, users can go to the Settings menu in the Google Assistant app, choose Preferences and then choose Assistant Languages. Once enabled, users will be able to switch freely between their two languages they have chosen.

Google Assistant's new bilingual support would make it more useful in homes where families speak multiple languages.