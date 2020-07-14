Google accidentally leaks Pixel 4a on Play Store

Google Pixel 4a may soon become a reality. The US-based tech giant may have inadvertently uploaded a photo of a smartphone that resembles the leaked Pixel 4a renders.

Google uploaded the Pixel 4a on its Canadian Play Store late Monday evening. Before the search engine giant could take the photo down, 9to5Google spotted the photo and shared it online.

The image shows off a Google Pixel 4a with a matte black finish sporting a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a single-camera setup with the LED flash housed inside a square-shaped module.

At the front, there is a punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner of the display, as leaked in several renders previously. Notably, the screen shows the date as May 12, which could mean that Google originally planned to launch the Pixel 4a during the now-cancelled Google I/O.

The Pixel 4a was recently spotted on the US FCC website. The mid-range Google smartphone is rumoured to sport a 5.81-inch Full HD+ display without 90Hz refresh rate. The rear camera module resembles the premium variant but features only a single 12.2MP lens setup. A leaked video also shows the 3.5mm headphone jack returning on the Pixel 4a.

Google is likely to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, coupled with 6GB RAM, on the Pixel 4a. This means that the smartphone will not get 5G-support. This would not be a matter of concern for Indian buyers as 5G rollout is months away, if not a couple of years at least.

Google has not released the official date for the Pixel 4a launch as yet. However, looking at the leaked photo and the recent certification, the smartphone could launch very soon.