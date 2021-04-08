"Golden Chickens" are trojan bombing LinkedIn inboxes, trapping users with fake job offers

LinkedIn is Microsoft’s platform for professional connections. The kind of connections that can get you a job. So, it is no surprise that it would also fall victim to scam artists who are now targeting people on LinkedIn with fake job offers.

This is proving to be really effective in light of the severe job crunch thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. A hacking group calling themselves “Golden Chickens” have been sending trojan laced messages to people’s LinkedIn inboxes enticing them to open it with a fake job offer.

This works by tricking people into opening a message delivered to their LinkedIn Inbox. The message hooks them by promising jobs and when they click on it, delivers a malicious trojan into their device. The trojan called “more eggs” weakens the devices and leaves them susceptible to even more ransomware and malware attacks.