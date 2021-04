"Golden Chickens" are trojan bombing LinkedIn inboxes, trapping users with fake job offers

LinkedIn is Microsoft’s platform for professional connections. The kind of connections that can get you a job. So, it is no surprise that it would also fall victim to scam artists who are now targeting people on LinkedIn with fake job offers.

This is proving to be really effective in light of the severe job crunch thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. A hacking group calling themselves “Golden Chickens” have been sending trojan laced messages to people’s LinkedIn inboxes enticing them to open it with a fake job offer.

This works by tricking people into opening a message delivered to their LinkedIn Inbox. The message hooks them by promising jobs and when they click on it, delivers a malicious trojan into their device. The trojan called “more eggs” weakens the devices and leaves them susceptible to even more ransomware and malware attacks.

In a report published by security firm eSentire, the firm noted that the malware had far more dangerous implications. It is unlikely to be picked up in anti-virus scan because it hides behind normal windows processes and can leave a victim’s system primed for more hacks. The group have also been praying on the mentality of those who have lost their jobs by including their preferred job positions taken by their profile, increasing the chances that they will click on the weaponised message.