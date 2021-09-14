God of War 2018 spotted in GeForce Now database

The GeForce Now database also has Super Mario Bros. Wii

Developer Ighor July was in for a surprise when he managed to get into Nvidia's GeForce Now database. GeForce Now is a program that Nvidia ships on Windows to help gamer's use optimal settings for games installed on their PCs. It also serves as a hub for important driver updates for their Nvidia GPUs.

Besides drivers and optimal settings, GeForce Now is also Nvidia's game streaming service that allows gamers to stream games they own on multiple devices.

In his Medium blog, he details the steps he took to get into the database. Curious to see what the GeForce Now developers play to test the software, he found listings of a number of applications like Dolphin - the Nintendo Gamecube and Wii Emulator, Origin - Electronic Arts' digital storefront and curiously listings for Super Mario Bros. Wii and God of War.

Both these games are locked to their exclusive consoles with Mario being Nintendo's mascot and God of War, one of Sony's marquee franchises. This particular listing is of the 2018 PlayStation 4 release which continues Kratos' story after the events of God of War 3. It was also a critical and commercial success for Sony, selling over 20 million copies by the end of 2020.

This particular listing details the game on Steam, the popular PC gaming client/digital marketplace. While it's odd to see it listed, given Sony's recent trend of re-releasing popular PlayStation 4 titles on PC, it wouldn't be surprise if it did come out.