Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gmail's new 'Confidential Mode' could be misleading: Report

Emails sent using the new Confidential Mode are not end-to-end encrypted and Google can still read them, although no humans can view the contents of the email.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The newly-launched "Confidential Mode" for Gmail and Google Docs, which the tech giant claims will allow users to send emails to their contacts that can't be shared, printed or copied, may not be that secure after all.

According to a report by Electronic Frontier Foundation, emails sent using the new Confidential Mode are not end-to-end encrypted and Google can still read them, although no humans can view the contents of the email.

Nonetheless, the latest update to Gmail allows users to send emails with an "expiration date" and the email will automatically be deleted after a set date is reached. Such emails cannot be printed or downloaded, but a user will be able to take a screenshot of the email.

But the issue here is that when a mail is sent using the "Confidential Mode", to a non-gmail account, the mail is sent as a link, which the receiver needs to click to access its content. Such a link can be used by cybercriminals to send malicious links, the US Department of Homeland Security said.

In April, Google had announced the redesign which included features such as a visual facelift, the snooze option, the confidential mode and high priority notifications.

Earlier, Gmail had received criticism after it was revealed that they allowed third-party applications to scan emails of users.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 06:01 pm

tags #Google #Technology

