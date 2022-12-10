Gmail down across globe, users not receiving mails

Gmail has stopped working for hundreds of users across the world, with most people facing problems with receiving emails. Some users reportedly also faced problems with sending emails.
News agency ANI reported that Google's email service Gmail is down for several users. Both the app and the desktop version of Gmail has been affected.
As per some reports, Gmail’s enterprise services have also been affected.
Downdetector has confirmed that there has been a significant outage across the United Kingdom, which has been reported from other parts of the world too; several users in India also faced issues with the Google-owned email service.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details