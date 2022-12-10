Gmail down across globe, users not receiving mails

Representative Image

Gmail has stopped working for hundreds of users across the world, with most people facing problems with receiving emails. Some users reportedly also faced problems with sending emails.

News agency ANI reported that Google's email service Gmail is down for several users. Both the app and the desktop version of Gmail has been affected.

As per some reports, Gmail’s enterprise services have also been affected.



User reports indicate Gmail is having problems since 9:12 AM EST. https://t.co/EsWw2oLYjH RT if you're also having problems #Gmaildown

— Downdetector (@downdetector) December 10, 2022

Downdetector has confirmed that there has been a significant outage across the United Kingdom, which has been reported from other parts of the world too; several users in India also faced issues with the Google-owned email service.

Gmail is an e-mail service offered by Google and is the short form for Google Mail. Apart from a free version, Gmail is also available as part of the paid Google Apps for Business plan. With over 1.5 billion users across the world, Gmail was among the top downloaded apps of 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details