English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Gmail down across globe, users not receiving mails

    Downdetector has confirmed that there has been a significant outage across the United Kingdom, which has been reported from other parts of the world too; several users in India also faced issues with the Google-owned email service.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 10, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Gmail has stopped working for hundreds of users across the world, with most people facing problems with receiving emails. Some users reportedly also faced problems with sending emails.

    News agency ANI reported that Google's email service Gmail is down for several users. Both the app and the desktop version of Gmail has been affected.

    As per some reports, Gmail’s enterprise services have also been affected.

    Downdetector has confirmed that there has been a significant outage across the United Kingdom, which has been reported from other parts of the world too; several users in India also faced issues with the Google-owned email service.

    Gmail is an e-mail service offered by Google and is the short form for Google Mail. Apart from a free version, Gmail is also available as part of the paid Google Apps for Business plan. With over 1.5 billion users across the world, Gmail was among the top downloaded apps of 2022.

    Related stories

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more details
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gmail
    first published: Dec 10, 2022 08:41 pm