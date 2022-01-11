Gmail becomes fourth app to rack up 10 billion installs on Android, check other biggies

Gmail has hit 10 billion installs on Android becoming the fourth app to clock the milestone on Google Play Store after Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Play Services.

Google’s email service has added several features since rolling out in 2004, the latest being ‘Undo Send’ which allows users to recall emails within a timeframe.

Google's latest milestone was first spotted by Android Police. Google Play Services achieved 10 billion installs on Android first, followed by YouTube and Google Maps. It is worth noting that all the apps to reach the 10-billion mark have been developed or are owned by Google.

Like Google Play Services, Google Maps, and YouTube, Gmail comes pre-installed on Android smartphones, one of the reasons behind the app hitting 10 billion downloads.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat are also among the most downloaded through the Google Play Store, while instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Telegram are highly popular.