Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gmail, Google Drive down globally; users report glitch in sending emails, attaching files

Google has acknowledged the outage and is working on a fix.

Moneycontrol News

Gmail and Google Drive users in different parts of the globe are experiencing errors while sending emails or attaching files. According to DownDectector, the problem persists in India, Australia, Japan, and several other countries.

Several thousands of users on Twitter have also confirmed DownDectector’s findings. At the time of writing, we were unable to upload, download, or share files on Google Drive. The American search giant has acknowledged the problem on the Google apps status page, “We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly.”

Google provided an update on the situation sometime later; “We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:30 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem.”

For now, emails can still be sent out, but Gmail sends out an error when attaching a file that reads, “Oops, something went wrong. Recent changes may not have been saved.”
