Glued to your smartphone? Here are some apps that can help you get over your addiction

A 2016 study found that a normal tech-savvy person touches his or her phone screen an average 2,617 times a day. The study done in the US found that the phone screen time was 2.42 hours for the average user, and 3.75 hours for the heavy user.

An average user engaged in 76 separate phone sessions a day. Heavy users (the top 10%) averaged 132 sessions a day. The numbers are the lower limit as the study did not count the interactions between the phone and users when the device was locked.

There can be justified usage of the phone but if you are one of the heavy users who can’t keep one’s smartphone at an arm’s length, there are certain apps which can come to your rescue.

Moment: Moment is an iOS app that automatically tracks how much you use your iPhone and iPad each day. If you’re using your phone too much, you can set daily limits on yourself and be notified when you go over. You can even force yourself off your device when you’re over your limit.

The app also gives you an option to manage your family’s screen time from your own phone and set up time for your entire family to be screen-free using family dinner time.

Offtime: Selected as one of the 100 "Best Apps of 2014" by Google, the app lets you create profiles that block your calls, texts, and notifications. You can even restrict access to any apps and limit your phone usage, so you can make sure you can focus, don’t get distracted, break free and have some quality time.

The app also has a provision to make exceptions for the people important to you, or send out custom auto-replies that let others know when you’re back on the grid. Once you are back, it can present to your every notification as an activity log so that you do not miss out on anything.

It is available for both Android and iOS.

Space: The app, released in partnership with Motorola, tracks your use of the phone and presents it in an easy-to-understand format. You can view usage stats for your most used apps to shed light on how you’re really using your phone.

There are certain tools in the app to meet your goal of mobile usage such as screen dimming, notification blocker and SPACE time to help you disconnect.

It is available for both Android and iOS.

Flipd: This app uses bit aggressive approach to disconnect you from your phone. Flipd allows you to lock your phone for a set period of time, and once you do, there's no going back. The app will continue to lock you away even if you restart the phone.

It is available for both Android and iOS.

AppDetox: The Android app lets you lock specific apps depending on your choice. Suppose, if you think Facebook app is the main culprit for your addiction, you can lock just that app.

Every time you violate one of your own rules, AppDetox will remind you to take a break and stop your heavy app usage. You can also keep track of these violations in a log.