GlobalSign announces technology partnership with IoT firm Xage Security

GMO, a global Certificate Authority (CA) and provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced a technology partnership with Xage Security, an industrial internet-of-things (IIoT) cybersecurity company.

To secure the industrial IoT, Xage employs its unique blockchain-protected Xage Fabric to safeguard every device, application, and human connecting to industrial networks, from edge-to-edge and edge-to-core.

With this partnership, Xage will be leveraging GlobalSign's IoT Identity Platform for certificate enrollment, bringing additional enrollment capabilities to Xage's distributed security fabric technology.

The strong and unique identities provided by GlobalSign's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)-based solutions support Xage's device discovery process, as well as device authentication and authorization for the company's zero-touch, in-field device-to-application enrollment.

The joint solution offers a converged and scalable method for identity management consistent with multiple standards and protocol guidelines including 802.1AR, Common Industrial Protocol (CIP), and IEC 62443.

Together, GlobalSign and Xage address the unique device authentication and encryption challenges on the edge layer of today's industrial operations and provide secure and scalable solutions that meet current and future IIoT security needs.