Global smartphone market sees a 0.4% dip in Q3 2019: Report

Global smartphone sales reportedly declined during the third quarter of 2019. The smartphone industry saw a minor decline of 0.4 percent between July and September sales year-on-year.

In spite of its ban in the US, Huawei was the only smartphone brand to see double-digit growth.

The decline in sales is said to have remained weak as consumers become more concerned about getting value for money, stated a Gartner report. “For the majority of smartphone users, desire has shifted away from owning the least expensive smartphone. Today’s smartphone user is opting for midtier smartphones over premium-tier ones because they offer better value for money,” said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.

The shift in consumer’s approach has led to top brands like Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi to launch more smartphones in the entry-level and mid-range category. Amongst these brands, Samsung, Huawei, and Oppo witnessed growth during the third quarter of 2019.

Samsung maintained its first position during the quarter and saw a growth of 7.8 percent year-on-year. Apple, on the other hand, saw a double-digit year-on-year decline of 10.7 percent in spite of selling over 40.8 million iPhone units. “In the Greater China market sales of iPhones continued to improve, however, it follows a double-digit decline recorded at the beginning of the year. The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max saw good initial adoption, which suggests that sales may be positive in the remaining quarter”, said Gupta.

The only company that saw a double-digit sales growth during Q3 2019 was Huawei. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer sold over 65.8 million units, leading to year-on-year growth of 26 percent. This, in spite of the US ban, was mainly to Huawei’s strong ecosystem in the Chinese market.