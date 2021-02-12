Global notebook shipments see 54% growth in fourth quarter of 2020: Report

Global laptop shipments hit the 69.7 million mark in the fourth quarter of 2020, accounting for a 54 percent year-over-year growth. Market research firm Strategy Analytics reported that the growth was fuelled by the increased adoption of remote working and e-learning due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lenovo led the pack, followed by HP, Dell, and Apple. The report also noted that Chrome OS recorded the highest growth in Q4 2020 among the operating systems. The 67.9 million units shipped worldwide marked an increase of 53.86 percent from the 45.3 million units shipped in the same quarter of 2019.

The increased shipments in Q4 also resulted in a Y-o-Y growth of 32 percent. The report noted that laptop shipments reached 226.8 million units in 2020, up from 172.3 million units in 2019.

Industry Analyst Chirag Upadhyay said: “While every vendor posted shockingly high notebook shipment growth during the quarter, there was an interesting trend behind the numbers. Gaming and Chromebook volumes were very strong; with e-learning still in effect and consumers looking for entertainment ahead of the cold winter months, buyers took advantage of great deals during the holiday season.”

With 17.9 million units shipped in the quarter, Lenovo led the pack. The company saw a rise in shipments from its 12.1 million units moved in Q4 2019. HP came in second with 15.8 million notebooks shipped, while Dell found itself in third position with 11.5 million units sold. Apple and Acer took the last two spots in the top five, with 6.3 and 5.6 million units shipped, respectively.