Global malware volume down by 20%, while ransomware attacks rise: SonicWall report

IoT devices have been increasingly leveraged by cybercriminals to dispense malware payloads.
SonicWall announced the findings from its mid-year update of the 2019 ‘SonicWall Cyber Threat Report’, based on real-world data from more than 1 million international security sensors in over 200 countries. New data found an escalation in ransomware-as-a-service, open-source malware kits and cryptojacking used by cybercriminals.
"Organizations continue to struggle to track the evolving patterns of cyberattacks — the shift to malware cocktails and evolving threat vectors — which makes it extremely difficult for them to defend themselves," said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. "In the first half of 2019, SonicWall Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI) technology unveiled 74,360 'never-before-seen' malware variants. To be effective, companies must harness innovative technology, such as machine learning, to be proactive against constantly-changing attack strategies."
While global malware volume is down 20%, researchers found a 15% increase in ransomware attacks globally. SonicWall threat researchers accredit this to criminals' new preference of ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) and open-source malware kits.