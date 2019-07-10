Global IT spending increases only by 0.6% In 2019, while Enterprise Market Gallops: Gartner

Worldwide IT spending is projected to total USD 3.74 trillion in 2019, an increase of 0.6 percent from 2018, according to the latest forecast by Gartner. This is slightly down from the previous quarter’s forecast of 1.1 percent growth.

“Despite uncertainty fuelled by recession rumours, Brexit, trade wars and tariffs, we expect IT spending to remain flat in 2019,” said John-David Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner. “While there is great variation in growth rates at the country level, virtually all countries tracked by Gartner will see growth in 2019. Despite the ongoing tariff war, North America IT spending is forecast to grow 3.7 percent in 2019 and IT spending in China is expected to grow 2.8 percent.”

“Although an economic downturn is not the likely scenario for either 2019 or 2020, the risk is currently high enough to warrant preparation and planning. Technology general managers and product managers should plan out product mix and operational models that will optimally position product portfolios in a downturn should one occur,” said Lovelock.

The enterprise software market will experience the strongest growth in 2019, reaching USD 457 billion, up 9 percent from USD 419 billion in 2018. CIOs are continuing to rebalance their technology portfolios, shifting investments from on-premises to off-premises capabilities.

As cloud becomes increasingly mainstream over the next few years, it will influence ever-greater portions of enterprise IT decisions, in particular system infrastructure. Prior to 2018, more of the cloud opportunity had been in application software and business process outsourcing. Over this forecast period it will expand to cover additional application software segments, including office suites, content services and collaboration services. “Spending in old technology segments, like data centre, will only continue to be dropped,” said Lovelock.