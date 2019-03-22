Global digital spending to touch $1.2 tn by 2022: Report

The global enterprise digital spend was USD 575 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~20 percent, to touch USD 1.2 Tn by 2022, according to 'Zinnov Zones for Digital Services - 2019' study.

The study estimated that Spend on building intelligent and connected products (i.e., digital engineering) increased to USD 293 Bn, while IoT spend alone, reached a staggering USD 201 Bn in 2018.

85 percent of the top global enterprises are creating intelligent platform-centric business models to compete against successful start-ups, unicorns, and tech giants in the quest to stave off competition and stay relevant. Today, over 40 percent of large global enterprises have already set up one or more digital CoEs focused on IoT, AI, and RPA.

he Zinnov study also detailed that outsourcing Service Providers generated USD 40 Bn in digital services revenue in 2018 and estimated that this number is likely to cross USD 110 Bn by 2022. Interestingly, a significant proportion of the digital and platform engineering opportunities happened in industries beyond software & HiTech.

Customer experience management, intelligent operations, insights-as-a-service, security, and legacy modernization emerged as the other top digital services opportunities for Service Providers. As enterprises increasingly shift their focus towards creating new digital products and services, a significant share of services projects are expected to be driven by the convergence of disruptive technologies such as AI/ML, IoT, AR/ VR, and RPA.