Global Digital Finance strengthens Advisory Council

Global Digital Finance (GDF), the industry membership body that promotes the adoption of best practices and conduct standards for cryptoassets and digital finance technologies, announced that global leaders in the cryptoassets sector have been appointed to the organisation's Advisory Council.

The new members include patron members Circle, Coinbase, ConsenSys, DLA Piper, Diginex, Hogan Lovells and R3 and founding members Archax, Cambrial, CryptoCompare, Messari, Metaco, Radix, Solidus Labs, Steptoe & Johnson LLP and Templum, Inc.

The Advisory Council will support GDF in developing its global strategy and growing a community membership of firms who wish to self-attest their compliance to the Code of Conduct.

GDF has appointed former Global Head of Client Strategy at HSBC Teana Baker-Taylor as Executive Director. GDF today released additional sets of principles to its industry led Code of Conduct (the GDF Codes).These additional sets of principles complement the existing GDF Code of Conduct.

From April 2019, Companies will be able to register their compliance with the GDF code and self-attest to their organisation's adoption of the Code. The registration scheme was designed by a GDF community working group consisting of community members from across the blockchain and cryptoassets ecosystem in consultation with global industry firms. The Registration scheme will be underpinned by technology provided by Messari.

GDF continues to engage in outreach with global regulators, standard setting bodies and non-governmental organisations through the development of the Code to help provide a consistent professional voice of responsible industry practitioners.