App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global digital banking platform market to reach $8.67 billion by 2027

Some of the major driving factors include the rising demand for smart mobile devices and digital banking services among consumers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The global digital banking platform market was valued at USD 3.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.67 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 12.07% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, according to research by ResearchAndMarket.com.

The major driving factors contributing to the digital banking platform market growth includes the growing digital transformation in the banking industry and rising demand for smart mobile devices and digital banking services among consumers.

The digital banking platform market is segmented on the basis of deployment and type. Based on type, the digital banking platform market is segmented into corporate banking and retail banking. On the basis of deployment, the digital banking platform market is segmented into the cloud and on-premise. Retail banking contributed a substantial share in the global digital banking platform market.

Close

The digital revolution across the globe has changed the banking landscape as well as customer behavior and expectations. New ecosystem players such as fintechs, open banking, payment services directive, and SWIFT standards are emerging in the global banking industry with innovative technology solutions. In 2018, on-premise was the leading segment by deployment type; however, cloud-based deployment is experiencing a high CAGR.

related news

The deployment of on-premise solutions is sometimes complex and expensive to build in-house. Not every small and medium-sized enterprise finds it feasible to invest in on-premise digital banking solutions. Hence the demand for the cloud-based model is anticipated to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, especially among small and medium enterprise in developing regions. Also, the growing digital revolution across the globe is fuelling the adoption of cloud-based deployment in numerous industry.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 07:57 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.