you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global digital banking market size expected to reach USD 16,200 Mn by the end of 2025: Valuates reports

In contrast to the traditional banking business model, digital banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
In 2018, the global digital banking market size was 5180 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.3 percent during 2019-2025.

This report studies the digital banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, digital banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

Region-wise market analysis

- United States is the largest country contributing to the growth of digital banking market and is expected to keep increasing in the next few years.

- North America market took up about 48.73 percent of the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are 30.22 percent, 16.54 percent respectively. Europe countries like Germany, UK and Spain are developing fast, so does India, which is offering service for many banks and other corporations.

- There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China, such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.

This report focuses on the global digital banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking development in the United States, Europe and China.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-4N473/global-digital-banking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

