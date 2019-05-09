App
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global businesses are failing to live up to their claims of putting the customer first

Majority of global organizations talk of customer-first approach to businesses, but over half are failing to deliver

New research reveals that over 80 percent of businesses are talking about the benefits of a customer-first approach, but few of these are turning talk into action. Over half (51 percent) of respondents said customer centricity isn't focused on enough in their organization, despite the rhetoric. This is according to a global research report from Optimizely that surveyed over 800 purchasing decision-makers from marketing, product and IT teams in the U.K., U.S., and Germany.

The findings show that employees from different departments across the organization need to be empowered to have a meaningful impact on customer experience. According to 79 percent of business leaders, the customer experience would benefit if the product, marketing, and IT/engineering teams worked together more closely.

Ninety-one percent of respondents claimed that their organization's employees are capable of delivering a constant flow of new ideas focused on improving the digital customer experience. However, over a third (34 percent) say that organizational structures make it too difficult to turn an idea into reality and team members don't have the time to focus on developing new ideas. Thirty-two percent say siloes cause issues, as responsibility for delivering new ideas is kept locked down in one team within an organization.

Currently one in five organizations (20 percent) still have a culture where failure is not an option. But this might change soon. In the past 3 years alone 68 percent of executives have altered their attitude to change, with 94 percent of these executives claiming their organization has become more open. It is leaders who are driving this trend, as 43 percent of decision-makers embrace failure more than less senior employees.

"Innovative organizations such as Amazon and Google have consistently embraced failure as a part of their culture," says Dan Siroker, co-founder and executive chairman at Optimizely. "Being able to experiment and fail fast allows organizations to innovate, and stay in touch with the ever-changing Digital Experience Economy. A business-changing idea can just as easily come from the customer support desk as it can from the board room. For this reason, organizations need to ensure they have a culture that allows all employees to have a voice when it comes to customer experience initiatives."

It is no coincidence that this trend has come at a time where businesses see digital disruption as a constant threat. In fact, two-thirds (66 percent) of global businesses are either moderately or very concerned about being digitally disrupted by their competition. With the customer experience pivotal to success in this landscape, 89 percent of business decision-makers see digital experimentation as an important part of transforming their customer experience.

It is clear that communication around such digital transformation must be improved. Worryingly, 40 percent of business decision-makers don't understand what their organization means by 'digital transformation.' Further to this, 58 percent agree that the definition of digital transformation and what it means is not communicated clearly enough by leadership teams.
First Published on May 9, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

