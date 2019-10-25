Global business & commercial banking market sees $3.3 tn in losses due to operational inefficiencies

Fenergo, leading provider of digital Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, has announced the results of new research which reveals that slow and manual onboarding processes could lead to commercial and business banks individually losing USD 4.5bn in revenue if they don't bring their technology and systems up to date. With onboarding times rising by an average of three weeks in the last 12 months, if this trend continues, customers could be facing a six week wait to be onboarded by 2020.

With the threat of challenger banks including Revolut, Simple, Tide, Monzo, Apple Pay and new entrants including Alibaba and Amazon, commercial and business banks that rely on traditional processes to onboard new clients are in danger of becoming obsolete. In the last year alone, the global commercial and business banking market has lost USD 3.3 trillion because of abandoned applications during onboarding.

Despite the shift to digital banking, a surprising 18 percent of banks still rely on manual processes for Know Your Customer compliance (KYC) - including telephone, email, letter or in-person meetings. 14 percent also say that 20 or more people are involved in the onboarding process for just one complex client and 15 percent say that they had to get in touch ten or more times for data or documents to onboard new clients.

"With more and more digital-first challenger banks entering the business banking market, customers now have the ability to sign up to a new bank within minutes. Business and commercial customers are naturally going to gravitate to banks that provide the same low-touch experience as the consumer digital services they are familiar with," says James Follette, Global Head of Commercial, Business and Retail Banking, Fenergo.

"It's essential for banks to keep pace with market-moving technologies and regulations, and support new business models, including digital client onboarding to meet the expectations of customers," says Sidhartha Dash, Research Director, Chartis Research. "Clients are demanding a frictionless, transparent and rapid onboarding experience, which they can easily find at challenger banks. It's time for traditional banks to up their game or risk losing out."