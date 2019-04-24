Global ATM market projected to reach USD 24.92 by 2022

Global ATM Market is expected to reach USD 24.92 billion by 2022, according to reports by Million Insights.

Growing demand for automated wireless communication devices, increasing security standards, comfortable financial transactions, and linkage of ATMs with wireless devices are documented as major factors of ATM Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

However, dispensing of extra cash, growing misuse of ATM pin, and tempering with ATM cards are the factors that may restrain overall market in the coming years. ATM Market is segmented based on type, solution, application, and region.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of ATM and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of untapped opportunities, developing economic conditions, and high demand for enhanced interactive machines. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of ATM in this region.

North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.