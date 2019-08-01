Gibraltar India Solutions opens technology center in Bengaluru

Gibraltar India Solutions, a Prudential Financial company, has announced the opening of its India Development Center in Bengaluru, India.

The center expands PFI’s global footprint while serving as the hub for creating leading-edge digital solutions that will drive business growth and enhance customer experience worldwide.

“This center will play a critical role in accelerating PFI’s digital transformation at a global level,” said Ravi Bala, chief information officer. “We look forward to tapping into the digital and data talent pool that India has to offer.”

“Bengaluru is the center of some of the most exciting technology developments happening on a global scale right now, making it the perfect place to open the India Development Center,” said Sudhir Patnaik, vice president of engineering and site leader. “We are currently seeking world-class talent that will bring expertise in engineering, digital strategy, product management, technology and marketing functions to realize our transformational business goals.”