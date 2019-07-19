Germany’s Wirecard partners with YES Bank to boost financial inclusion in India

Germany’s Wirecard, a provider of leader for digital financial technology, has partnered with India’s fourth largest private sector bank, YES Bank, in a bid to propel financial inclusion in the country. This partnership is aimed at expanding the scope of India’s Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), enabling digital payments and making banking transactions more accessible to Indian residents, including those living in remote areas. As of July 2019, more than 1.2 billion residents have been equipped with a biometric Aadhaar identification. The AEPS is a biometric digital payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India.

Wirecard retail agents in India will be supported by YES Bank’s infrastructure and will serve as its national customer representatives to provide financial services, such as cash withdrawals and deposits, bank-to-bank transfers, and balance inquiries, to customers. It will provide consumers with access to digital financial services such as ticketing, mobile top-up, insurance or logistics. This is done through its nation-wide retail agent network, which offers hundreds of thousands of retailers an opportunity to earn extra money by driving financial inclusion in India.

“Financial inclusion and digital payment are core focus areas for YES Bank and we remain committed to the twin national agenda of Financial Inclusion and Digital India. Through our partnership with Wirecard, we will further proliferate AEPS-based cash withdrawal services, which serve a large part of India's population residing in semi-urban and rural areas,” said Ritesh Pai, Chief Digital Officer at YES BANK. “The Bank continues to take strides towards improving last mile inclusion and be at the forefront of the financial inclusion movement in India. We look forward to developing our partnership with Wirecard and offer progressive digital payment solutions across India."

"We are delighted to partner with YES BANK and empower residents of India, especially those who live in rural areas and cannot easily access financial institutions, with the tools to manage their finances in an efficient and secure way," added Anil Kapur, MD, India at Wirecard. "Our wide ranging retail agent network has once again proven to be an ideal solution for companies and industries in India seeking a nationwide service provider for their digital financial needs."

The Aadhaar Enabled Payment System is based on the Aadhaar system, an initiative on behalf of the Government of India to issue a unique identity number for each resident with the aim of promoting social and financial inclusion, public sector delivery reforms, and managing fiscal budgets, among others.

A finance commerce platform, Wirecard provides business customers and consumers with real-time value-added services built around digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS).