    Germany issues hacking warning for users of Russian anti-virus software Kaspersky

    The Russia-based cyber-security company could be coerced by Russian government agents to hack IT systems abroad or agents could clandestinely use its technology to launch cyberattacks without its knowledge, the BSI agency said.

    March 15, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST
    Representational Image: Unsplash

    Germany's cyber security agency on March 15 warned users of an anti-virus software developed by Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab that it poses a serious risk of a successful hacking attack.

    The BSI agency said that the Russia-based cyber-security company could be coerced by Russian government agents to hack IT systems abroad or agents could clandestinely use its technology to launch cyberattacks without its knowledge.

    Kaspersky said in a statement it was a privately-managed company with no ties to the Russian government. It said that the warning by BSI was politically motivated, adding it was in contact with the BSI to clarify the matter.

    The BSI warning comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalates with the Russian army's shelling of the capital of Ukraine.

    The BSI said that German companies, as well as government agencies that manage critical infrastructure, were particularly at risk of a hacking attack.
