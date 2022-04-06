German authorities seize servers for Russian darknet marketplace Hydra

Germany's Federal Crime Police Office (BKA) have announced that they have seized and shut down the server infrastructure for Russian darknet marketplace, Hydra. The large storefront was a hub for drugs, fake documents, credit card information and other illegal goods and services.

The BKA said it was launching a wide investigation for the "operators and administrators" of Hydra who have been accused of selling narcotics on the store. The German authorities said they have been investigating the German servers with the help of the US since August 2021. The BKA also said that no arrests had been made yet.

Also Read: 16-year-old from England masterminded Lapsus$ cyber-attacks

The US Department of Treasury's Office Foreign Assets Control said that it has sanctioned Hydra and Russia's cryptocurrency exchange Garantex. They are working on identifies more cryptocurrency addresses with ties to Hydra.

“The global threat of cyber crime and ransomware that originates in Russia, and the ability of criminal leaders to operate there with impunity, is deeply concerning to the United States,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, in a press release.

“Our actions send a message today to criminals that you cannot hide on the darknet or their forums, and you cannot hide in Russia or anywhere else in the world. In coordination with allies and partners, like Germany and Estonia, we will continue to disrupt these networks.”

Also Read: Banking | Real-time payments need real-time security

The press release called Russia "a haven for cybercriminals," and said that it was committed to taking action against threats that "disregard anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) obligations and allow their systems to be abused by illicit actors."