Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 07:16 PM IST

Genstar Capital announces promotion of Sid Ramakrishnan to Principal

Prior to re-joining Genstar, he was Chief of Staff to the CEO and Head of Corporate Strategy at AssetMark, a former Genstar portfolio company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Genstar Capital, a private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial technology and software industries, announced the promotion of Sid Ramakrishnan to Principal.

Ryan Clark, President and Managing Director at Genstar, said, "Sid has been a strong performer and has demonstrated investment acumen, professional maturity, and an ability to handle the increased responsibility as he has worked across all our industry verticals. This promotion is well deserved and reflects the significant impact he has made on his portfolio companies as well as his leadership in firm-building initiatives."

Ramakrishnan originally joined Genstar in 2012 as an Associate and re-joined the firm in 2017 as Vice President. Prior to re-joining, he was Chief of Staff to the CEO and Head of Corporate Strategy at AssetMark, a former Genstar portfolio company. He began his career as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and is a graduate of the University of Southern California. Ramakrishnan is a member of the Board of Directors of a number of Genstar portfolio companies, including Apex Group, Cetera Financial Group, Infinite Electronics, Prometheus Group, and Signant Health. Additionally, he is a Genstar representative and mentor supporting the non-profit organization Sponsors for Educational Opportunity and its Alternative Investments Fellowship Program.
#BFSITech #fintech

