Genshin Impact latest update brings 120 FPS support to iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Pro models

iPhone Game of the Year: Genshin Impact (Image: play.google.com)

Popular RPG Genshin Impact recently received a major update with tons of new content including new characters, more areas, events, and weapons. The patch notes also confirmed that the game is getting 120fps support for the first time.

However, the high frame rates will only be available on the iOS version of the game. The patch notes read; “New Function: 120 FPS option for some devices”. iOS players can update their app and games to run Genshin Impact at 120 frames per second.

It is worth noting that only the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will let you take advantage of the high frame rates. Apart from the two iPhones, the iPad Pro (2nd Generation and later) also features 120Hz displays, which will enable 120fps in Genshin Impact.

This makes Apple devices the first to support 120 frame rates in Genshin Impact. The game is currently available on Android, PlayStation, and Windows but support is limited to 60fps and 30fps on the PlayStation 4. It is rather surprising to see the high frame rate support come to Apple devices before PCs or consoles. However, 120fps support could be made available on other platforms in the future.

Genshin Impact is available for free Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 and features in-app purchases. It also boasts cross-platform support. Genshin Impact was chosen as the best game in the “Visuals & Graphics in Games” category at the Apple Design Awards.