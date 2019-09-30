App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Genpact, Deloitte, OneSource Virtual launch finance and accounting solution

The solution brings together Genpact's finance and accounting expertise and Deloitte's deep experience as a Workday services partner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Genpact in partnership with Deloitte and OneSource Virtual, launched GenOne, a finance-as-a-service (FaaS) solution that reimagines finance operations and helps companies enhance competitive growth.

GenOne, the first FaaS solution built around Workday Financial Management, provides a flexible business model allowing companies to scale and manage their finance operations. Workday and GenOne's focused offering helps CFOs and their teams increase agility, manage capital and finance planning more strategically, and work more effectively with internal business partners. Workday Financial Management unifies a full range of accounting capabilities to provide organizations with real-time business insights, and levels of speed and control required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape.

"As companies continue to pursue multiple financial transformation journeys, they're feeling tremendous pressure to produce quick returns," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, Enterprise Services, Genpact. "GenOne allows CFOs to be quickly at the forefront of continuous digital innovation and run their finance operations with agility and flexibility."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 07:56 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.