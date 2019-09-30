Genpact, Deloitte, OneSource Virtual launch finance and accounting solution

Genpact in partnership with Deloitte and OneSource Virtual, launched GenOne, a finance-as-a-service (FaaS) solution that reimagines finance operations and helps companies enhance competitive growth.

GenOne, the first FaaS solution built around Workday Financial Management, provides a flexible business model allowing companies to scale and manage their finance operations. Workday and GenOne's focused offering helps CFOs and their teams increase agility, manage capital and finance planning more strategically, and work more effectively with internal business partners. Workday Financial Management unifies a full range of accounting capabilities to provide organizations with real-time business insights, and levels of speed and control required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape.