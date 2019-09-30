Genpact, Deloitte, OneSource Virtual launch finance and accounting solution

The solution brings together Genpact's finance and accounting expertise and Deloitte's deep experience as a Workday services partner.
Genpact in partnership with Deloitte and OneSource Virtual, launched GenOne, a finance-as-a-service (FaaS) solution that reimagines finance operations and helps companies enhance competitive growth.
GenOne, the first FaaS solution built around Workday Financial Management, provides a flexible business model allowing companies to scale and manage their finance operations. Workday and GenOne's focused offering helps CFOs and their teams increase agility, manage capital and finance planning more strategically, and work more effectively with internal business partners. Workday Financial Management unifies a full range of accounting capabilities to provide organizations with real-time business insights, and levels of speed and control required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape."As companies continue to pursue multiple financial transformation journeys, they're feeling tremendous pressure to produce quick returns," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, Enterprise Services, Genpact. "GenOne allows CFOs to be quickly at the forefront of continuous digital innovation and run their finance operations with agility and flexibility."