you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Geneva Motor Show 2019: Alfa Romeo's first hybrid car, the Tonale Concept

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

At the recently concluded Geneva Motor Show, automobile manufacturers around the world showcased their best offerings for the coming year. Among the contenders for the upcoming electric car revolution, Alfa Romeo introduced its latest entrant, the Tonale concept.

The Tonale concept is Alfa Romeo’s first car which has a hybrid powertrain. This means that the compact SUV will spearhead the Italian manufacturer’s venture into the e-cars business. As of now, however, Alfa Romeo has not revealed any technical details or specifications.

Alfa Romeo has maintained its standards with the Tonale, albeit with an electric twist. It retains the company’s classic “D.N.A.” riding modes but has different iterations for the same.

The "Dynamic" mode has changed to Dual power, which pushes both the engines to their limits, Natural mode now brings a balance between the IC engine and the electric motor, automatically switching between both to compromise between performance and economy. As per Alfa Romeo, it is the ideal setting for everyday use, where consumption won’t compromise performance. Last is the Advanced Efficiency mode, which now reads Advance E. This is the switch to turn the Tonale into an all-electric car. It is then powered by the electric motor alone.

Alfa Romeo may not have revealed any details yet, but it can be expected that the Tonale will enter production by 2020.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 02:14 pm

tags #Alfa Romeo #Auto #Technology #Tonale #trends

