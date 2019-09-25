Gen Z leading the growth of gaming smartphones in India

Aditya Soni

India’s “mobile-first economy" is pivoting towards gaming phones. Today, nearly 30 percent of the country’s connected users are gamers, spending roughly two hours per week playing games on their smartphones. Born in an era where technology is at the core of everything we do, Gen Z is driving the growth of mobile gaming in India. Their need for constant entertainment on the go is the reason why smartphone games are now steadily scaling the business chain. Reports suggest that 95 percent of Gen Z own smartphones and gaming is the new point of interest; which is why phones which provide a good gaming experience are attracting mainstream attention.

The evolution of mobile gaming

It was in the late 90s and early 2000s that online gaming made a headway into India, through console and PC games such as Mario, Prince, Pac-Man, Duck Hunt, Road Rash, among several others. These games introduced Indians to the fascinating world of gaming. A few years down the line some of these became accessible on mobile phone and subsequently on smartphones, which came into use a decade ago. Now, Indians are hooked to games like PUBG Mobile and Asphalt, amongst others, which have achieved prominence in the mobile gaming industry. If numbers are to be taken as guide rails, then a study by CyberMedia has indicated that gaming smartphones could possibly reach 6.5 percent of the total smartphone market by 2021.

How e-commerce is galvanizing growth

eCommerce has played a key role in increasing access to devices for the emerging gaming community in the country, and also steered growth and sales of gaming phones in India. Following the rapid adoption of smartphones in India, online marketplaces are now playing an important role in providing access to the best-in-class gaming products to this generation. Some of the best gaming phones in the country are readily available including Asus ROG, BlackShark 2 and Red Magic 3.

These new-age phones are distinctive and eye-catching due to their appealing design and RGB lighting. The most recent launches in gaming phones offer upgraded processors, greater memory, stunning screen resolution or display, and fast storage. In terms of gaming enhancements, they offer low latency, high refresh rate screens, air triggers that mimic console game controllers and special gaming modes that push the phone hardware to maximum performance and provide great motive to indulge in this new engaging trend.

The road ahead

China, the world's largest gaming market, is a great case study in understanding the market impact of mobile gaming. Here, exponential growth in mobile gaming has propelled the popularity of gaming smartphone; a recently launched gaming phone witnessed over 2 million pre-orders in the first 24 hours of its launch. The same trend – gaming catalysing smartphone growth – is likely in India, on the back of an anticipated 628 million Indian users who will help create a USD 1.1 billion economy by 2020.

The potential of the gaming phone category in India is unparalleled, offering a great opportunity for mobile phone makers to tap into this market’s potential where there’s something for every gamer.

Rs 599 for first year