GDPR impact: Cyber security profiles see 150 percent increase in job postings

There is a 150 percent increase in the job postings for cyber security roles between January 2017 and March 2018, according to a survey by online job portal Indeed .

The data showed that Bengaluru accounts for the highest number (36 percent) of jobs in the sector in India.

Between January 2017 and March 2018, the survey said that there has also been a spike in the number of job postings for data protection roles, which have seen an increase of 143 percent. The number of job searches for the same have risen by 188 percent.

As per the survey, implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law in Europe has stimulated Indian companies to fortify their databases, leading to an upswing in the search for cyber security and privacy professionals.

Further, Indeed said that the unprecedented increase in the number of cybercrimes in the country has also created a number of job opportunities for data protection and cyber security professionals. According to the Cybersecurity Jobs Report 2018-2021, cybercrime will more than triple the number of job openings over the next five years.

After Bengaluru, Mumbai (17 percent), NCR region (12 percent), Pune (9 percent) and Hyderabad (8 percent) are the other locations for work opportunities in the sector in India.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said that companies across the world are gearing up to ensure compliance to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy requirements.

“While the larger technology giants are more or less equipped to comply, it is the mid-size and smaller firms that are seeking professionals to help them cope with the requirements the new laws entail,” he added.

Indeed's data also highlights a high level of interest in the field among the age group of 26-30 years. Interestingly, people between the age group of 41-45 years also show high levels of interest in these profiles, as compared to those between 31-35 years of age.