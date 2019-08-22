App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gavin Bambury appointed CEO of OANDA

Bambury has over 25 years of experience in the transaction and financial technology industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

OANDA Global Corporation, a global company in currency data analytics and multi-active transaction services, announced the appointment of industry leader Gavin Bambury as CEO. Based in London, he will also serve as director on the Board of OANDA Global Corporation.

With over 25 years of experience in the transaction and financial technology industry, Bambury has worked in a number of leadership roles at world-class financial institutions including Citibank and Deutsche Bank. He has also spent six years as CEO of Ion Trading Technologies, a software trading company with revenues of over 250 million euros. He joins OANDA from Integral Development Corporation.

Tim Howkins, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Gavin to OANDA. An experienced trader who blends deep knowledge of financial technology with an unmatched understanding of the transaction industry, which will be of value as we execute the company's strategic vision in future years ".

Close
Bambury said, "I am delighted to be part of OANDA, as a customer-focused international brand, the company has enjoyed tremendous success in recent years. I am confident that we can build on these fundamentals and, through investments, organic and we will expand our global coverage and enhance our customers' experience, enabling us to continue to be a trusted leader in foreign exchange (FX). "

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.