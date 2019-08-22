Gavin Bambury appointed CEO of OANDA

OANDA Global Corporation, a global company in currency data analytics and multi-active transaction services, announced the appointment of industry leader Gavin Bambury as CEO. Based in London, he will also serve as director on the Board of OANDA Global Corporation.

With over 25 years of experience in the transaction and financial technology industry, Bambury has worked in a number of leadership roles at world-class financial institutions including Citibank and Deutsche Bank. He has also spent six years as CEO of Ion Trading Technologies, a software trading company with revenues of over 250 million euros. He joins OANDA from Integral Development Corporation.

Tim Howkins, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Gavin to OANDA. An experienced trader who blends deep knowledge of financial technology with an unmatched understanding of the transaction industry, which will be of value as we execute the company's strategic vision in future years ".