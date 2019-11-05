App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gartner unveils top predictions for IT organizations and users in 2020 and beyond

By 2025, 50% of people with a smartphone but without a bank account will use a mobile-accessible cryptocurrency account.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Gartner revealed its top strategic predictions for 2020 and beyond. Gartner’s top predictions examine how the human condition is being challenged as technology creates varied and ever-changing expectations of humans.

“Technology is changing the notion of what it means to be human,” said Daryl Plummer, distinguished vice president and Gartner Fellow. “As workers and citizens see technology as an enhancement of their abilities, the human condition changes as well. CIOs in end-user organizations must understand the effects of the change and reset expectations for what technology means.”

By 2025, 50 percent of people with a smartphone but without a bank account will use a mobile-accessible cryptocurrency account - Major online marketplaces and social media platforms will start supporting cryptocurrency payments by the end of next year. At least half the globe’s citizens who do not use a bank account will instead use these new mobile-enabled cryptocurrency account services offered by global digital platforms by 2025. This will open trading opportunities for buyers and sellers in growing economies like sub-Saharan Africa and Asia/Pacific.

Through 2021, digital transformation initiatives will take large traditional enterprises on average twice as long and cost twice as much as anticipated - Business leaders’ expectations for revenue growth are unlikely to be realized from digital optimization strategies, due to the cost of technology modernization and the unanticipated costs of simplifying operational interdependencies. Such operational complexity also impedes the pace of change along with the degree of innovation and adaptability required to operate as a digital business.

By 2024, the World Health Organization will identify online shopping as an addictive disorder, as millions abuse digital commerce and encounter financial stress - Consumer spending via digital commerce platforms will continue to grow over 10 percent year over year through 2022. The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use AI and personalization to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have. The resulting debt and personal bankruptcies will cause depression and other health concerns caused by stress, which is capturing the attention of the WHO.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

