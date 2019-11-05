Gartner unveils top predictions for IT organizations and users in 2020 and beyond

Gartner revealed its top strategic predictions for 2020 and beyond. Gartner’s top predictions examine how the human condition is being challenged as technology creates varied and ever-changing expectations of humans.

“Technology is changing the notion of what it means to be human,” said Daryl Plummer, distinguished vice president and Gartner Fellow. “As workers and citizens see technology as an enhancement of their abilities, the human condition changes as well. CIOs in end-user organizations must understand the effects of the change and reset expectations for what technology means.”

By 2025, 50 percent of people with a smartphone but without a bank account will use a mobile-accessible cryptocurrency account - Major online marketplaces and social media platforms will start supporting cryptocurrency payments by the end of next year. At least half the globe’s citizens who do not use a bank account will instead use these new mobile-enabled cryptocurrency account services offered by global digital platforms by 2025. This will open trading opportunities for buyers and sellers in growing economies like sub-Saharan Africa and Asia/Pacific.

Through 2021, digital transformation initiatives will take large traditional enterprises on average twice as long and cost twice as much as anticipated - Business leaders’ expectations for revenue growth are unlikely to be realized from digital optimization strategies, due to the cost of technology modernization and the unanticipated costs of simplifying operational interdependencies. Such operational complexity also impedes the pace of change along with the degree of innovation and adaptability required to operate as a digital business.