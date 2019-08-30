App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gartner reveals five emerging technology trends with transformational impact

Digital ecosystems and advanced AI and analytics to play key role in the transformational impact.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gartner revealed five distinct emerging technology trends that create and enable new experiences, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and other constructs to enable organizations to take advantage of emerging digital ecosystems.

“Technology innovation has become the key to competitive differentiation. The pace of change in technology continues to accelerate as breakthrough technologies are continually challenging even the most innovative business and technology decision makers to keep up,” said Brian Burke, research vice president at Gartner.

“Technology innovation leaders should use the innovation profiles highlighted in the Hype Cycle to assess the potential business opportunities of emerging technologies,” Burke added.

The five emerging technology trends-

  • Sensing and Mobility

  • Augmented Human

  • Postclassical Compute and Comms

  • Digital Ecosystems

  • Advanced AI and Analytics


First Published on Aug 30, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

