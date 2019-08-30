Gartner reveals five emerging technology trends with transformational impact

Gartner revealed five distinct emerging technology trends that create and enable new experiences, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and other constructs to enable organizations to take advantage of emerging digital ecosystems.

“Technology innovation has become the key to competitive differentiation. The pace of change in technology continues to accelerate as breakthrough technologies are continually challenging even the most innovative business and technology decision makers to keep up,” said Brian Burke, research vice president at Gartner.

“Technology innovation leaders should use the innovation profiles highlighted in the Hype Cycle to assess the potential business opportunities of emerging technologies,” Burke added.



Sensing and Mobility



Augmented Human



Postclassical Compute and Comms



Digital Ecosystems



Advanced AI and Analytics

The five emerging technology trends-