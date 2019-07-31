App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gartner research board identifies the Chief Data Officer 4.0

A product-centric D&A organization requires new skill sets, roles, investment models and the right culture.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the increased usage of data & analytics (D&A) across the enterprise, the chief data officer’s (CDO) mindset needs to shift from focusing on D&A projects and programs to driving a product-centric organization, according to the Gartner Research Board.

“We believe this is the rise of a new type of leader — the CDO 4.0,” said Mario Faria, VP and program director at the Gartner Research Board.

“CDO 1.0 was focused exclusively in data management. CDO 2.0 started to embrace analytics. CDO 3.0 led and participated quite heavily in digital transformation. This fourth version of the CDO is focused on products, and on managing profit and loss instead of just being responsible for driving D&A projects and programs,” Fario added.

Close

The Gartner Research Board’s Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer (Global CDAO) offering provides additional insight on the CDO 4.0 and a product-centric organization through a community of Global CDAOs engaged with their true peers at comparably sized organizations.

related news

Traditionally, technology investment has been structured as a pool of ongoing “run the business” costs and a separate portfolio of discrete capital projects that have a clearly defined beginning and end. However, organizations are now beginning to align funding, development resources and ongoing management support around a set of enduring product lines. Gartner expects 72 percent of organizations to be using the product model this year.

“The change to a product-centric organization must focus on business areas where there is room to innovate, such as supporting a new business model,” said Faria. “Product-centric approaches make it easier to rapidly innovate and iterate because they focus on user experience, evolving requirements, and the strategic differentiation for what you are delivering.”

A product-centric D&A organization requires new skill sets, roles, investment models and the right culture.

