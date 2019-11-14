App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gartner identifies top strategic technology trends for 2020

Strategic technology trend with substantial disruptive potential is beginning to break out as an emerging state into broader impact and use.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gartner highlighted the top strategic technology trends that organizations need to explore in 2020. Gartner defines a strategic technology trend as one with substantial disruptive potential that is beginning to break out of an emerging state into broader impact and use, or which is rapidly growing with a high degree of volatility reaching tipping points over the next five years.

“People-centric smart spaces are the structure used to organize and evaluate the primary impact of the Gartner top strategic technology trends for 2020,” said Arun Chandrasekaran, distinguished research vice president at Gartner. “Putting people at the center of your technology strategy highlights one of the most important aspects of technology — how it impacts customers, employees, business partners, society or other key constituencies. Arguably all actions of the organization can be attributed to how it impacts these individuals and groups either directly or indirectly. This is a people-centric approach.”

“Smart spaces build on the people-centric notion. A smart space is a physical environment in which people and technology-enabled systems interact in increasingly open, connected, coordinated and intelligent ecosystems. Multiple elements — including people, processes, services and things — come together in a smart space to create a more immersive, interactive and automated experience,” said Chandrasekaran.

Close
Some of the top strategic technology trends for 2020 are:

  • Hyperautomation

  • Multiexperience

  • Democratization of Expertise

  • Transparency and Traceability

  • Distributed Cloud

  • Practical Blockchain

  • AI Security


First Published on Nov 14, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

