Gartner identifies framework for digital society regulation

Gartner says CEOs, CIOs and other executives must collaborate on new rules to protect individuals and groups while encouraging an innovative growing economy.

Current rules and regulations are under stress as society increases its digitalization.

"Trust in digital institutions such as social media has declined, concerns about data protection and privacy are increasing, and employee and company activism is increasing," said Mark McDonald, research vice president at Gartner.

"These and other concerns point to disruption of the current self-regulatory-based system of digital regulation and the need for new approaches," said McDonald.

Regulation in the digital world is challenging and complex. Rather than a few all-encompassing laws, it is more likely that regulation would be a blend of different rules, rule makers and subject areas.

This creates the need for a framework to organize, evaluate and develop regulations with clear outcomes, focus and scope.

The structure of digital society reflects the structure of digital technology as people, technology, business, culture and social interactions have evolved and emerged.

There are four main levels of digital society that sit atop a substructure of commercial, communications and technologies capabilities.

"Recognizing these layers within digital society gives regulators and society a framework to place new tools and options. Rules can be specific to each layer. For example, the EU’s GDPR legislation, an example of the Digital Society Infrastructure level, is very specific regarding the handling of personal information and people’s rights to that information. It is a rule that is foundational and applies to every level above it," said McDonald.

"Alternatively, rules related to digital marketing practices exist at the Digital Business level. In this way, the levels provide a structure for organizing, evaluating, identifying gaps and developing regulation and rules in a cohesive manner, " added McDonald.