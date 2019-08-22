App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gartner forecasts worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue to reach $4.2 Bn in 2020

5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will nearly double between 2019 and 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In 2020, worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2 billion, an 89 percent increase from 2019 revenue of $2.2 billion, according to Gartner.

Additionally, Gartner forecasts that investments in 5G NR network infrastructure will account for 6 percent of the total wireless infrastructure revenue of communications service providers (CSPs) in 2019, and that this figure will reach 12 percent in 2020.

“5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will nearly double between 2019 and 2020,” said Sylvain Fabre, senior research director at Gartner. “For 5G deployments in 2019, CSPs are using non-stand-alone technology. This enables them to introduce 5G services that run more quickly, as 5G New Radio (NR) equipment can be rolled out alongside existing 4G core network infrastructure.”

Close

In 2020, CSPs will roll out stand-alone 5G technology, which will require 5G NR equipment and a 5G core network. This will lower costs for CSPs and improve performance for users.

related news

5G services will launch in many major cities in 2019 and 2020. Services have already begun in the U.S., South Korea and some European countries, including Switzerland, Finland and the U.K. CSPs in Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Spain, Sweden, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have announced plans to accelerate 5G network building through 2020.

Gartner estimates that 7 percent of CSPs worldwide have already deployed 5G infrastructure in their networks.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #5G #BFSITech #fintech

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

