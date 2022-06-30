Garmin launches the Forerunner 955 and 255 smartwatches in India

Garmin has updates its portfolio of smartwatches in India with two new models. The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, and the Garmin Forerunner 255.

As the name implies, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar features power glass solar charging technology, which the company says can result in up to 50% more battery life, with up to 49 hours of battery life in GPS mode.

Besides the marquee feature, the watch features a multi-band GPS, that can help runners stay on track along with detailed metrics that take into account, sleep, recovery time, HRV status and more.

When you pair the watch with your smartphone, you can receive optional, daily morning reports that feature the day's weather, and workout suggestions. The watch also has a race widget, with race prep information, performance predictions, race day weather and a countdown clock for practice.

The Forerunner 955 Solar also tracks your exertion levels in real-time, giving you a stamina readout during your run. It also has full triathlon support with workout routines, and multisport daily activities.

The smartwatch will be available in two variants - Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 955 Solar - that have been priced at Rs 53,490 and Rs 63,990. The watch will be available in Black and White color variants.

The Forerunner 255 is the more affordable series that Garmin says has been designed for runners. It also includes full triathlon mode, detailed metrics, analytics and daily reports when paired with a smartphone and more.

The Forerunner 255 will be made available in four different variants. The Forerunner 255 Basic will be sold for Rs 37,490, and The Forerunner 255 Music, which will be priced at Rs 42,990. There are "S" variants of both smartwatches - Forerunner 255S Basic and Forerunner 255S Music - that are available at the same price points as above.

The smartwatches are available on Garmin's official online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Tata CLiQ and authorized offline retailers.