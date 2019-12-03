Gaming startups are driving growth in mobile gaming in India

The gaming industry has undergone major growth in the last couple of years. It is the biggest industry in terms of revenue generated in the entertainment sector. In India, the rise of mobile gaming has paved the way for startups that are disrupting the country’s gaming industry.

Gaming startups in India are making a big difference in virtual gaming through innovative platforms.

Some such startups, such as Gamezop, has an unconventional way of engaging its target audience. The platform works as a cloud game streaming service on a much smaller scale, allowing users to play games on the portal without downloading and storing them.

Gamezop offers over 250 HTML5 games from third-party developers for users to choose from. On the back of its lean model and increasing presence on smartphones in the country, Gamezop is poised to become a major disruptor in the Indian gaming market.

Dream 11 combines fantasy gaming with some of the most popular sports in the world. Endorsed by MS Dhoni, Dream 11 allows users to leverage their knowledge of sports and compete with other users in live football, cricket, kabaddi, basketball, and hockey matches. Dream 11’s top-performing teams also receive cash benefits.

Virtual gaming is an excellent source of entertainment for people. These startups aren't looking to make the best games but to make good, challenging games more accessible to people with smartphones across different budgets.

Apart from driving growth, these startups help users in their personal lives by improving their skills and offering an alternate income.