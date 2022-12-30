 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Gaming in 2022: A year in review

Rohith Bhaskar
Dec 30, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

From buggy launches to Indian eSports finally being recognized as a sport, there was a lot that happened in the gaming industry

People trying out different games at The Arena, Comic-Con, Bengaluru

The year 2022 was a weird year for gaming. The industry continued to feel the lingering effects of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic with slower hardware sales and major delays for upcoming AAA games. Here is a look at some of the gaming highlights of 2022.

More buggy launches

Unfortunately, major AAA releases continued the trend of messy launches with games like Calisto Protocol or Gotham Knights.

The year began with the dullest of thuds in Babylon's Fall, a half-baked unfinished co-op experience that showed Square Enix has learned nothing from its previous live service disasters. What hurt even more is that it was developed by industry darlings Platinum Games.

Electronic Arts continued to release yearly installments in the FIFA franchise, and like every year, it was mocked but still sold in the millions. Thankfully, EA no longer holds the license to FIFA anymore.

Unfortunately, EA still retains the rights for Madden and Madden 23 was every bit as creatively bankrupt and buggy as it ever was. People still keep buying it for some reason, so it doesn't look like EA is going to mend its ways anytime soon.