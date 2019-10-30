Galaxy Xcover FieldPro is the latest addition to Samsung's rugged smartphone portfolio

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Xcover FieldPro smartphone, a very unconventional device by the company’s standards. The Xcover is a rugged smartphone meant for professional use. The phone is designed for transportation professionals, first responders and government field agents.

The Xcover Field Pro is Samsung’s most powerful Galaxy Xcover phone till date. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 mobile platform, the same chip that powers the Galaxy S9. Samsung also offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage on the device. The microSD card slot allows you to expand storage up to 512GB.

The Galaxy Xcover FieldPro is a “Pro” grade smartphone with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certification. The device can be used in adverse conditions and is capable of standing up to hard shocks. The IP68 certification means the new Galaxy Xcover can also be used in water up to five feet deep for 30 minutes.

The phone is equipped with a big 4,500mAh battery and POGO pin charging. The device also ships with an extra battery and is field replaceable, allowing users to swap out the 4,500mAh battery when it runs out of juice.

The Xcover FieldPro gets a single 12-megapixel shooter on the back along with a triple-LED flash and a fingerprint reader. The device also features a 5.1-inch QHD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and an 8-megapixel selfie tucked away on the top bezel.

The device also offers first-responder specific features like a dedicated emergency request and physical push-to-talk buttons. The emergency request button can be programmed to send location data or alerts and can be activated in harsh weather. According to Samsung, “the device is also Band 14- enabled for dedicated emergency response communications”.