App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy Xcover FieldPro is the latest addition to Samsung's rugged smartphone portfolio

The phone is designed for transportation professionals, first responders and government field agents.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Xcover FieldPro smartphone, a very unconventional device by the company’s standards. The Xcover is a rugged smartphone meant for professional use. The phone is designed for transportation professionals, first responders and government field agents.

The Xcover Field Pro is Samsung’s most powerful Galaxy Xcover phone till date. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 mobile platform, the same chip that powers the Galaxy S9. Samsung also offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage on the device. The microSD card slot allows you to expand storage up to 512GB.

The Galaxy Xcover FieldPro is a “Pro” grade smartphone with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certification. The device can be used in adverse conditions and is capable of standing up to hard shocks. The IP68 certification means the new Galaxy Xcover can also be used in water up to five feet deep for 30 minutes.

Close

The phone is equipped with a big 4,500mAh battery and POGO pin charging. The device also ships with an extra battery and is field replaceable, allowing users to swap out the 4,500mAh battery when it runs out of juice.

related news

The Xcover FieldPro gets a single 12-megapixel shooter on the back along with a triple-LED flash and a fingerprint reader. The device also features a 5.1-inch QHD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and an 8-megapixel selfie tucked away on the top bezel.

The device also offers first-responder specific features like a dedicated emergency request and physical push-to-talk buttons. The emergency request button can be programmed to send location data or alerts and can be activated in harsh weather. According to Samsung, “the device is also Band 14- enabled for dedicated emergency response communications”.

The Xcover FieldPro runs on the Android 9 Pie and will get an upgrade to Android 10 in the future. Samsung’s defence-grade Knox security platform on the new Xcover is certified for use by the federal government. Price of the Xcover FieldPro remains unclear as does its commercial availability.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.