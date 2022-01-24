Galaxy Unpacked 2022 date, official poster leaked; Samsung Galaxy S22 launch on February 9

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch is not far.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 official date has leaked online. The upcoming Samsung event will be hosted on February 9, where the company will announce the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung, earlier this month, confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event without revealing the official launch date.

Tipster Evan Blass, aka EvLeaks, has leaked the date of the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event. The poster shared by the tipster reveals that the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will be called “The Epic Standard”. Samsung had previously claimed that the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will “not just set a standard” but “rewrite the future of smartphones.” The company is rumoured to make some big changes in its Samsung Galaxy S lineup, including introducing an S Pen slot on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders have leaked in the past. The phone will have a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with curved sides and a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will also feature the brightest display on any smartphone to date. As per leaks, the display will have a peak brightness of 1750 nits. At the bottom edge, there will be a cutout for the S Pen.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera setup will feature a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors with 3x and 10x optical zoom. The phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. There will be no charger in the box, by the way.

Alongside the S22 Ultra, the company will also unveil the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. These two devices will resemble the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (Review) in terms of design on the back.

The Galaxy S22 will have a 6.06-inch display, whereas the S22 Plus is said to have a 6.55-inch screen. Both devices will come with a triple-camera setup on the back.