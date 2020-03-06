Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 go on sale starting today in India: Check price, specifications, offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ go on sale in India on March 6. The three Galaxy S20 series smartphones -- the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra -- were launched in the US at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in February and have been available on pre-orders since then in India.

The vanilla Galaxy S20 smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 66,999 and comes in a single 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone comes in four colour options: Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink, and Cloud Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs 73,999 for the single 8GB+ 128GB variant in India. It comes in the same shades as the standard variant, except the Cloud Pink colour option.

The most premium smartphone among the three -- the Galaxy S20 Ultra -- is priced at Rs 92,999 and goes on sale in India starting March 24. It also comes in a single 128GB storage variant, but features 12GB RAM. Samsung has also made the Galaxy S20 Ultra available only in Cosmic Gray.

Customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy S20 series will start receiving their devices starting March 6. Samsung is offering accidental and liquid damage protection for one-year for Rs 1,999.

It has also tied up with several banks to offer a no cost EMI payment option for up to one year starting at Rs 6,166.58 per month. Consumers who pre-booked the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20+ in India will also be able to buy the new Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 1,999.