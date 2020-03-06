App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 go on sale starting today in India: Check price, specifications, offers

Customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy S20 series will start receiving their devices starting March 6

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ go on sale in India on March 6. The three Galaxy S20 series smartphones -- the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra -- were launched in the US at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in February and have been available on pre-orders since then in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20:  Price and offers

The vanilla Galaxy S20 smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 66,999 and comes in a single 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone comes in four colour options: Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink, and Cloud Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs 73,999 for the single 8GB+ 128GB variant in India. It comes in the same shades as the standard variant, except the Cloud Pink colour option.

The most premium smartphone among the three -- the Galaxy S20 Ultra -- is priced at Rs 92,999 and goes on sale in India starting March 24. It also comes in a single 128GB storage variant, but features 12GB RAM. Samsung has also made the Galaxy S20 Ultra available only in Cosmic Gray.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 specifications

Customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy S20 series will start receiving their devices starting March 6. Samsung is offering accidental and liquid damage protection for one-year for Rs 1,999.

It has also tied up with several banks to offer a no cost EMI payment option for up to one year starting at Rs 6,166.58 per month. Consumers who pre-booked the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20+ in India will also be able to buy the new Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 1,999.

Also Read: Galaxy S20 series vs Galaxy S10 series

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.