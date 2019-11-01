Galaxy Note 10's strong sales numbers help Samsung maintain profitability

Samsung launched its premium Galaxy Note 10 series in August this year. The price tags of the top-end Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Note 10 Plus 5G may have deterred customers from upgrading. However, that wasn’t the case with the standard Galaxy Note 10, which saw strong numbers in Samsung’s home market of South Korea.

The South Korean giant recently announced its financial results in the third quarter of 2019, confirming the Galaxy Note 10 saw substantial sales numbers. The latest numbers come as excellent news for Samsung as they’ve helped the consumer electronics giant maintain a strong level of profitability, where other business arms within the company are not performing well financially.

While no specific sales figures were provided, the company did note that the Galaxy Note 10 achieved more success than its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 9. In a press statement, Samsung explained; “The Galaxy Note 10 in the third quarter exceeded its predecessor’s sales performance, presenting double-digit growth in volume.

The stronger sales numbers will likely be in part due to the introduction of two Galaxy Note 10 model as compared to the single Galaxy Note 10 last year. According to Counterpoint Research, the Galaxy S10 series also witnessed stronger sales numbers than the S9 series because of the addition of the Galaxy S10e, over the “standard” and “Plus” variants.

According to the report, the Galaxy A series also played its part in boosting Samsung’s overall sales figures. However, Samsung doesn’t mention any particular Galaxy A series handset, and the A50 does come to mind.