you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one's the better flagship ?

The Galaxy Note 10 has OnePlus 7 Pro as one its closest competitor in terms of pricing and specifications.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10-series which would soon go on sale in India. The flagship lineup consists of two devices, the Galaxy Note 10 and a bigger Galaxy Note 10+.

The Galaxy Note 10 has OnePlus 7 Pro as one its closest competitor in terms of pricing and specifications.  We compare the specifications and features of the two flagships and let you decide.
ParametersSamsung Galaxy Note 10OnePlus 7 Pro
Display6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display with a 1080 * 2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display with a 1440 * 3120 resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
RAM8GB6GB / 8GB / 12GB
Storage256GB128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0 Standard)
Camera

Rear: 16MP f/2.2 + 12MP f/1.5-f/2.4 + 12MP f/2.1

Front : 10MP  f/2.2

Rear: 48 MP f/1.6 + 8 MP f/2.4 + 16 MP f/2.2

Front: 16 MP, f/2.0
Battery3,500 mAh battery with support for 25W Super Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.4,000 mAh with 30W WARP Charging
BiometricsUltrasonic In-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlockFace unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner
Operating systemAndroid Pie-based One UIAndroid Pie-based Oxygen OS.
PriceRs 69,999 for 8GB + 256GBRs 48,990 for 6GB + 128GB  variant, Rs 52,990 for 8GB + 256GB, Rs 57,990 for 12GB + 512GB

The OnePlus 7 Pro undercuts the Galaxy Note 10 by over Rs 12,000. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, you get a larger edge-to-edge screen with a smoother, better refresh rate.

While 8GB should be enough even for intensive usage, the company is also offering a 12GB variant as an option. You also get 512GB internal storage with UFS 3.0 compared to Note 10's 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a bigger battery with even faster-charging speed on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

While the Galaxy Note 10 may seem to be lagging behind the OnePlus 7 Pro by a bit, it gets some other essential features.

The Galaxy Note 10 is IP68 certified water-resistant. It gets a more secure in-display fingerprint scanner compared to optical on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

For better low-light performance, it gets a primary camera with a variable aperture as well.  There is also fast wireless charging, which is absent on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Lastly, the S-Pen on the Galaxy Note 10 gets features like Air Gestures, which performs tasks without having any physical contact with the device.

For example, move the S-Pen clockwise or anti-clockwise to switch between ultra-wide, wide and telephoto modes. The S-Pen also allows users to flick through images in the gallery by swiping left or right in the air.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 02:51 pm

tags #OnePlus #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

