Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one's the better flagship ?

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10-series which would soon go on sale in India. The flagship lineup consists of two devices, the Galaxy Note 10 and a bigger Galaxy Note 10+.

Parameters Samsung Galaxy Note 10 OnePlus 7 Pro Display 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display with a 1080 * 2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display with a 1440 * 3120 resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC RAM 8GB 6GB / 8GB / 12GB Storage 256GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0 Standard) Camera Rear: 16MP f/2.2 + 12MP f/1.5-f/2.4 + 12MP f/2.1 Front : 10MP f/2.2 Rear: 48 MP f/1.6 + 8 MP f/2.4 + 16 MP f/2.2 Close Front: 16 MP, f/2.0 Battery 3,500 mAh battery with support for 25W Super Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. 4,000 mAh with 30W WARP Charging Biometrics Ultrasonic In-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner Operating system Android Pie-based One UI Android Pie-based Oxygen OS. Price Rs 69,999 for 8GB + 256GB Rs 48,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs 52,990 for 8GB + 256GB, Rs 57,990 for 12GB + 512GB

The Galaxy Note 10 has OnePlus 7 Pro as one its closest competitor in terms of pricing and specifications. We compare the specifications and features of the two flagships and let you decide.

The OnePlus 7 Pro undercuts the Galaxy Note 10 by over Rs 12,000. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, you get a larger edge-to-edge screen with a smoother, better refresh rate.

While 8GB should be enough even for intensive usage, the company is also offering a 12GB variant as an option. You also get 512GB internal storage with UFS 3.0 compared to Note 10's 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a bigger battery with even faster-charging speed on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

While the Galaxy Note 10 may seem to be lagging behind the OnePlus 7 Pro by a bit, it gets some other essential features.

The Galaxy Note 10 is IP68 certified water-resistant. It gets a more secure in-display fingerprint scanner compared to optical on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

For better low-light performance, it gets a primary camera with a variable aperture as well. There is also fast wireless charging, which is absent on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Lastly, the S-Pen on the Galaxy Note 10 gets features like Air Gestures, which performs tasks without having any physical contact with the device.