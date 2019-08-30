Galaxy M30s renders show a redesigned triple camera, rear fingerprint scanner

The Galaxy M30s has been under the rumour mill’s radar for quite some time now. More specifications of the upcoming smartphone have leaked online, with render images revealing the design cues.

The Galaxy M30s would continue to have a redesigned camera unit at the back, as reported by 91Mobiles. It would continue to have the triple camera setup at the back. The LED flash, which was positioned below the camera unit in the Galaxy M30, has now been shifted and placed inside.

The smartphone has curved edges with the rear panel sporting a gradient finish. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner has been positioned in the centre. The power and volume buttons would be placed on the right edge, whereas the 3.5mm headphone jack would be located at the bottom.

Other leaked specifications of the Galaxy M30s include an Exynos 9611 SoC with 4GB RAM, as per a Google Play Console listing. Previous Geekbench listing had the phone packing an Exynos 9610 chipset. While there is little known about the Exynos 9611 SoC, the listing mentions eight cores with 4 x Cortex-A53 cores and 4 x Cortex-A73 cores. The octa-core chip is backed by ARM Mali G72 GPU.

The Galaxy M30s will pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery. There are also reports pointing at a 48-megapixel primary sensor and places the device somewhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 mark.