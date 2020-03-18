App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy M21 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Specs, price and features compared

Here is a spec-comparison of the Galaxy M21 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy M21 in India. The new Galaxy M-series smartphone comes with a bunch of new features and upgrades over its predecessor. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999, which puts it in direct competition with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Realme 6. How do the three smartphones fare against each other? Which of the three smartphones should you buy under Rs 15,000?

ParametersSamsung Galaxy M21Redmi Note 9 ProRedmi 6
Display6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display with a 1080*2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1,080*2,400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.6.5-inch Full HD+ (1,080*2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate
ProcessorExynos 9611Qualcomm Snapdragon 720GQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
RAM and Storage options4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB.
Rear Camera48MP + 8MP + 5MP48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera20MP16MP16MP
Battery6,000 mAh with 15W fast charging5,020 mAh with 18W fast-charging4,300 mAh with 30W fast charging
OSAndroid 10-based One UI 2.0Android 10-based MiUi 11Android 10 and Color OS 7-based Realme UI
BiometricsRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlockSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlockSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.
Colour optionsMidnight Blue, Raven BlackAurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar BlackComet Blue, Comet White
PriceRs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB

Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB,

Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB

Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB,

Close

Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 128GB,

Rs 15,999 for 8GB + 128GB
 

