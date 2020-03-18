Galaxy M21 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Specs, price and features compared

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy M21 in India. The new Galaxy M-series smartphone comes with a bunch of new features and upgrades over its predecessor. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999, which puts it in direct competition with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Realme 6. How do the three smartphones fare against each other? Which of the three smartphones should you buy under Rs 15,000?

Parameters Samsung Galaxy M21 Redmi Note 9 Pro Redmi 6 Display 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display with a 1080*2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1,080*2,400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. 6.5-inch Full HD+ (1,080*2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 20MP 16MP 16MP Battery 6,000 mAh with 15W fast charging 5,020 mAh with 18W fast-charging 4,300 mAh with 30W fast charging OS Android 10-based One UI 2.0 Android 10-based MiUi 11 Android 10 and Color OS 7-based Realme UI Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack. 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack. 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack. Colour options Midnight Blue, Raven Black Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black Comet Blue, Comet White Price Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Close Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 128GB, related news Samsung debuts Galaxy M21 in India for Rs 12,999

Xiaomi may launch smartphone with Samsung 150MP camera sensor in Q4 2020: Report

Motorola E6s 2020 launched with water-drop notch display, dual-camera setup

Here is a spec-comparison of the Galaxy M21 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6