Galaxy M21 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Specs, price and features compared

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy M21 in India. The new Galaxy M-series smartphone comes with a bunch of new features and upgrades over its predecessor. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999, which puts it in direct competition with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Realme 6. How do the three smartphones fare against each other? Which of the three smartphones should you buy under Rs 15,000?Here is a spec-comparison of the Galaxy M21 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6
|Parameters
|Samsung Galaxy M21
|Redmi Note 9 Pro
|Redmi 6
|Display
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display with a 1080*2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1,080*2,400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
|6.5-inch Full HD+ (1,080*2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Exynos 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|RAM and Storage options
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB.
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB.
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB.
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 5MP
|48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|20MP
|16MP
|16MP
|Battery
|6,000 mAh with 15W fast charging
|5,020 mAh with 18W fast-charging
|4,300 mAh with 30W fast charging
|OS
|Android 10-based One UI 2.0
|Android 10-based MiUi 11
|Android 10 and Color OS 7-based Realme UI
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Connectivity
|4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.
|4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.
|4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.
|Colour options
|Midnight Blue, Raven Black
|Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black
|Comet Blue, Comet White
|Price
|Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB
Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB,Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB
Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB,
Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 128GB,
First Published on Mar 18, 2020 04:57 pm